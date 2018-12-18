Reports: Manchester United brush aside giant £125m bid for star player

Despite the ever widening divide between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, Manchester United have reportedly turned down a mouth-watering £125m bid from the Italian champions for the French midfielder.

According to Daily Star, Juventus eye Pogba as an ideal addition to their squad in light of their Champions League ambitions.

Juve, who also signed Cristiano Ronaldo for £105m at the beginning of the season, are happy to shell out the big bucks and make the Frenchman the fourth most expensive signing in history by trying to engineer a £125 million move for him in January.

However, Manchester United are determined to keep hold of Pogba – especially since it was reported moments ago that Jose Mourinho has been sacked.

The fall out between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has been well documented and come to a head in the past few weeks, with the midfielder not even getting a look in as United struggled to display any attacking coherence at all in Anfield on Sunday.

But the club is convinced that Pogba is a long term fit for them, commercially and on the pitch, and will do everything in its power to keep him around.

(Photo Credits: Zimbio)