Paul Pogba graces grand event in Paris along with former Juventus teammate the day after United get smashed by Liverpool

The day after Manchester United were humbled 3-1 at Anfield by Liverpool, Mata was left speechless, Herrera apologised to the fans…while Paul Pogba flew to Paris to attend a grand Adidas function alongside Paulo Dybala.

Pogba, 25, didn’t feature in United’s lopsided defeat at the hands of league leaders Liverpool on Sunday that left them languishing in 6th position, 19 points off the pace.

Not only did United lose, but they also conceded 36 shots and 11 shots on target in the process, offering little going the other way barring an offside goal that was chalked off and a slice of luck that saw Jesse Lingard score from close range in the first half.

Following that, the mood at the club seemed to be at an all time low, with the board even feeling the need to pipe up and state that Jose Mourinho’s job wasn’t under threat for the time being.

However, none of this seemed to have rubbed off on Paul Pogba who posted pictures with his ‘brother’ and Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala in an Adidas event in Paris.

It was an event open to the public which also featured a futsal pitch with Paul Pogba’s face stretching over the surface.

The Mail also reports that while Pogba was attending the event, his agent Mino Raiola was in talks with Juventus about potentially buying back the player. However, Manchester United are not expected to sell the French World Cup winner right now.