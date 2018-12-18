Manchester United star attacker’s agent ‘very pessimistic’ over new contract

Despite triggering a one year extension clause in his contract, Anthony Martial and Manchester United are some ways apart from striking a new deal says his agent.

Martial, 23, has been one of the few bright sparks this season for Manchester United, bagging 8 goals so far.

United, who find themselves in 6th position on the table and 19 points off the pace after a chastening 3-1 defeat to leaders Liverpool at Anfield this past Sunday, moved swiftly to trigger the one year extension in the Frenchman’s contract that will see him stay at the club till 2020 – giving them time to renegotiate a new deal for him.

However, if Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley is to be believed, that is going to be difficult.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Lamboley mentioned that they are still some ways apart in contract negotiations and that he is ‘very pessimistic’ about a new deal being agreed in the near future.

“I am very pessimistic about a positive outcome from the discussions They have already sent us offers that are very far from our wishes. We are far from an agreement for the time being.”

However, like they did with David De Gea, United will rest easy knowing they have secured the immediate future of the player in the face of a not so harmonious relationship with embattled manager Jose Mourinho.