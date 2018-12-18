True age of Gourav Mukhi, Indian footballer who lied he was 16, revealed

Gourav Mukhi, the player who allegedly became the youngest player at 16 to score in the ISL when he netted for Jamshedpur FC, was later found to be lying about his age.

Mukhi had claimed he was just 16, but when it was discovered that he was lying about his age – foremost through his previous confession to age fraud to AIFF – was suspended by the governing body for six months.

He had already been pulled up in a India U 16 National Camp in 2015 for being over-aged.

Now, reports have emerged that Mukhi’s real age is 28. According to Jayesh Takhur’s piece in the Telegraph chronicling Mukhi’s rise, he clearly refers to the striker as being 28 years old.

And considering that the piece was published before this season of ISL kicked off, and on the back of his inclusion in Jamshedpur FC, the statistics presented in the piece ring out as true devoid of any deeper motive.