Getafe will sign Samuel Saiz from Leeds United on an initial loan deal next month.

The 27-year-old travelled to Spain for a medical over the weekend and will now stay with his family in his homeland until the transfer window opens on January 1.

Saiz’s deal is a loan with the option of a permanent move at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has made 19 appearances in the Championship in 2018-19, but failed to score.

A run of five wins in a row under Marcelo Bielsa has taken Leeds back to the top of the table, a point clear of Norwich City after 22 games.

Getafe are seventh in LaLiga after 16 matches.