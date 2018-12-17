Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era have found life tough and some high-profile flop signings made by them during this era hasn’t helped their case. However, some of these ‘flops’ are currently thriving in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

#1. Angel Di Maria (PSG)

After a disappointing first season following Ferguson’s retirement, United attempted to get the club back on track in the summer of 2014 by appointing Louis van Gaal as manager and they also spent a lot of money that summer to bolster their squad.

A bulk of their transfer spending that summer went to secure the signing of Angel Di Maria and the Argentine cost United a then British transfer record of £59.7 million. Di Maria arrived at the club after a man of the match performance for Real Madrid in the Champions League final and a good World Cup for Argentina. However, his form at United was a stark contrast.

He started well at the club but his form started to dip midway through October and he was soon dropped from the starting XI by Van Gaal. He also picked up an injury around the same time which kept him out of action for a significant period.

The biggest low of his United career came against Arsenal in a home defeat in the FA Cup during which he was sent off. He was booked for diving and for grabbing the shirt of the referee. At the end of the season, he was adjudged the worst signing of the season by many pundits and journalists.

The following summer, he was sold to PSG at a loss for £44 million and Di Maria has gone on to score 57 goals and assist 49 goals in 149 games for the club while also winning 10 trophies. His excellent form for the club was rewarded with a new contract earlier this season.

#2. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is easily the player who has performed better than the others on the list for Manchester United and he even scored six goals as United won the Europa League in 2016/17.

The Armenian arrived at United after an impressive season with Borussia Dortmund during which he scored 19 goals and assisted 24 more in all competitions. However, at United, he struggled to show half that quality and found himself on the bench quite a lot.

He quickly became a dispensable member of the side as the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were preferred over him. In January 2018, United made a direct swap with him for Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Although the 29-year-old hasn’t left the world in awe, he has been playing more for the Gunners. For United, he had 5 goals and 6 assist in 39 Premier League games and he has 6 goals and 5 assists for Arsenal in only 25 league games.

#3. Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco)

Radamel Falcao was one of the players United signed in 2014, albeit on loan from AS Monaco. The Colombian had only returned from a devastating knee injury and struggled at United throughout his loan stint.

He only made 17 starts for United in all competitions and scored four goals in 29 games across all competitions. Falcao returned to the Premier League the following season with Chelsea and he endured yet another poor season scoring once in 12 games before returning to his parent club.

Falcao opted to stay and play for Monaco after his stint with Chelsea and in his first season back, he scored 30 goals in 43 games across all competitions to captain Monaco to an unexpected league title and also to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League while beating Manchester City on the way.

Since the start of the 2016/17 season, he has scored 61 goals in only 91 games for Monaco.

#4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha was actually Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signing as Manchester United manager for a reported £10m rising to £15m with performance-related add-ons. However, he only joined the club ahead of the 2013/14 season after helping Palace earn promotion to the Premier League.

Zaha was a clear misfit at United and only played four games for the Red Devils before he was loaned out to Cardiff City for the second half of the 2013/14 season.

The following season, he agreed to a season-long loan move back to Crystal Palace and it was made permanent midway through the same season. It took him some time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League at Palace as well but his perseverance has seen him become the club’s most important player in recent seasons. In fact, Palace’s recent win over Leicester was their first win without Zaha in 812 days!

The 26-year-old was named Palace’s Player of the Year in the previous three seasons and has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

#5. Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon)

Memphis Depay arrived at Manchester United with a lot of fanfare after scoring 28 goals in 40 games for PSV in 2014/15 and he was even given the famous #7 kit at the club. However, one can’t help but wonder why such a quality player struggled so much at United.

Memphis played 53 games for United in a season and a half but scored only seven goals! He rarely got a look in once Jose Mourinho took over at the club and was sold to Olympique Lyon in January 2017.

Like Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao on this list, Memphis has also found his feet in the Ligue 1 and has been outstanding for both club and country in recent years. The 24-year-old has scored 33 goals and provided 34 assists for Lyon in 91 games since his arrival. He has also scored eight goals in his last 16 games for the Netherlands.

United have a buy-back clause for both Memphis and Zaha but maybe the pressure of playing for a club of United’s stature got to these players at a young age and they would like to have a second crack with England’s most successful club if they’re given an opportunity.