4 teams that are currently unbeaten in Europe’s top leagues

Being unbeaten by Christmas is a big feat in itself. If a team can manage to avoid tasting the bitterness of defeat after the entire first half of the season, then there is a good chance for them to repeat the feat in the second half as well.

At least that is what the general consensus is; that is what gets the fans hoping. Right now, there are four teams in Europe who are yet to be beaten in their respective leagues and FOX Sports Asia takes a look at them:

#4 Borussia Dortmund – 15 games

The German outfit have changed the landscape of the Bundesliga this season. Usually, by now, Bayern Munich would have separated themselves from the chasing pack and virtually won the league.

This season, however, Dortmund have risen from nowhere and have won 12 out of the 15 games in the Bundesliga so far. The rest have been draws, meaning that the Ruhr outfit are yet to taste a defeat in the league.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain – 16 games

Unlike the Bundesliga this season, the French Ligue 1 has followed the norm with PSG comfortably ahead of the rest. They have virtually already won the league as they are 10 points ahead of second-placed Lille with two games in hand.

The Parisians have been brutal in the league. Scoring over three goals per game, they have won 14 out of the 16 games played thus far and have drawn the remaining two.

#2 Juventus – 16 games

Italian giants Juventus are also comfortably leading the Serie A and are now targeting their 8th successive league title. They signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, a transfer which has taken them to a whole new level.

The Portuguese is their top scorer currently with 11 goals and the Old Lady have won every single game in Serie A bar one. With 15 wins and one draw from 16 games, it is safe to say that the Turin outfit are on their way to complete domination.

#1 Liverpool – 17

If you told a Liverpool fan this time last year that their team would be unbeaten near the halfway mark of the 2019 season, they probably wouldn’t have believed you. The Reds have seriously upped their game under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and the results prove just that.

The Merseyside outfit are currently leading the Premier League table with 45 points from 17 games. They have won 14 of those games while drawing the rest. While Manchester City are the favourites to win the title, Liverpool are surely going to be up there challenging them for the crown.