Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool that has not only deepened their sorrows and wounds but also added more unwanted records to their name with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Here are five such records that United fans cannot be happy to have set:

#5 Worst points haul after 17 Premier League games since 1990/91

The defeat to Liverpool still leaves Manchester United in sixth place with a tally of 26 points from 17 games which averages to roughly 1.5 points per game. This is the club’s lowest ever points haul in the English top-flight at this stage of a season since the 1990/91 season when they had 26 points as well.

Man United now has an uphill task to finish in the Top 4 as they are eleven points off fourth-placed Chelsea. They even have a tough fight for sixth place as things stand as only two points separate teams from sixth to tenth in the league.

#4 Currently, the worst win percentage in a season at Old Trafford in the Premier League era

During the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United’s win percentage at home in all competitions was upward of 80% in many seasons. For instance, in 2003, it was 81.8; in 2008 it was 86.2 and it was a jaw-dropping 89.7 in 2011!

In the post-Ferguson era, Louis van Gaal set the record for worst win percentage in a season with 57 in his debut season in 2014/15. Jose Mourinho is on course to break that record as United has won only 41.66% of their home games so far.

At Old Trafford, they’ve played 12 games in all competitions, winning five games, drawing five and losing two. The two defeats have come at the hands of Spurs and Juventus while they were held to draws by Wolves, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Valencia and Derby County. The draw against Derby County was in the league cup and United lost that game on a penalty shootout to exit the competition.

#3 Against Liverpool, they conceded the most shots by any team in a Premier League game this season

Throughout the match between Liverpool and Man United, the home side’s determination to get its first league win over their arch rivals under Jurgen Klopp was visible. Even after Liverpool let United go level, they didn’t let their heads drop and toiled to take back the lead.

Unsurprisingly, United players were crowding the box which forced Liverpool to try their luck from distance several times. The likes of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijlandum, Nathaniel Clyne and even Dejan Lovren had an attempt at the United goal from distance.

When the game ended, barring the goalkeeper Alisson, every Liverpool player who was on the pitch including the substitutes Xherdan Shaqiri and Jordan Henderson, took an attempt at goal. The result was 36 attempts although only eleven of them were on target.

The 36 shots conceded by Manchester United is the most by any team in a Premier League game this season, beating the previous record of 32 shots conceded by Huddersfield Town against Manchester City. This number was also 15 more than the number of shots Liverpool took at any other Premier League team this season.

#2 Conceded more Premier League goals this season than in the entire 2017/18 season

Manchester United’s pragmatic approach under Jose Mourinho has drawn criticism right from the offset but he found success with it initially and managed a second place finish last season. However, this season, United’s defence has been a massive let down.

Mourinho’s side has already conceded 29 goals this season which is one more than the number of goals they conceded in the entire 2017/18 season!

Although they sit sixth in the league at the moment, their defensive record is only the fifth worst in the league. Only Cardiff Fulham, Burnley, Cardiff City and Southampton have conceded more goals than them at this point. Even Huddersfield Town in 19th place has conceded fewer goals than United.

#1 Liverpool have the biggest ever lead over Man Utd in the points table after 17 games

Going into the game against Liverpool, United were 16 points behind their rivals and that gap was widened to 19 on Sunday night. This is the biggest lead Liverpool have held over United after the first 17 games of an English top-flight season.

United in sixth with 26 points are currently closer to bottom-placed Fulham with nine points than they are to Liverpool with 45 points!

After emulating Liverpool’s successful period of the 70s and 80s, it seems like United have now decided to emulate Liverpool’s downfall of the 90s with some spice boys of their own.