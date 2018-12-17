Fewer Dives, More Goals; Pele gives Neymar advice on how to become the greatest

Neymar has himself earned a lot of criticism in the past for his ‘antics’, with many fans and pundits voicing their frustrations at the Brazilian. However, countryman and football legend, Pele, has some sound advice for the PSG forward, if he intends to become the best in the world.

“I always said that Neymar will become a great player.

“But what has happened in recent years? He began to want to appear in another way, not by scoring goals but by making gestures, simulating fouls, complicating the referees’ lives. That’s why his image became negative,” explained Pele in an interview with France’s Canal+.

However, the footballing legend went on to state that he has been taking it on himself to ‘educate’ Neymar since he is a child of Santos:

“We have talked about it several times together, despite everything he remains one of the best players in the world.

“A father does not criticise, a father educates his son. When I say to you that he is our child, it’s because he is considered a child of Santos.

“People think that I ‘twist his ear’ too often but I do it for his own good, I wish the best for him, for Brazil, I will do everything to help him,” he stated.

The former Brazil legend has been pretty vocal in the past few months and even called Lionel Messi a ‘one-skill’ player. However, he has decided to go easy on his fellow compatriot and asked him to focus on the good parts of his game.