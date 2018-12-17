Broken Juan Mata left speechless after Manchester United crumbles at Anfield

Manchester playmaker Juan Mata usually writes a blog post right after every match, addressing the fans and voicing his thoughts on the game. After United’s 3-1 loss at Anfield, his lack of words was poignant.

United was thoroughly beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, conceding 36 shots and offering little by way of riposte barring a fortunate goal from Jesse Lingard in the first half after Sadio Mane had expertly controlled Fabinho’s dink to put Liverpool ahead.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s introduction in the second half well and truly put the game to bed as he scored two deflected efforts that even David De Gea couldn’t keep out.

In the end though, it was a fair result on the balance of play as United had almost zero forward drive and intent, barring the occasional long ball to Lukaku that Virgil Van Dijk manfully dealt with.

And Juan Mata’s post, summed it all up.

I don’t have a blog post to share with you today. I imagine that you all understand. Thank you, as always. https://t.co/rb1jVRgQKV — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) December 17, 2018

He wrote on his website:

Usually one of the most positive and level headed figures in the United camp, it is particularly telling even Juan Mata has been left speechless by their performance against Liverpool.