Gisin avoids serious damage to skull and spine in Val Gardena crash

Swiss skier Marc Gisin will continue to be monitored in intensive care in his homeland following a horror fall in Val Gardena.

Marc Gisin did no serious damage to his skull or spine but remains in intensive care following his crash in the Val Gardena downhill on Saturday.

The Swiss Olympian was airlifted to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a high-speed accident in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup meeting.

Gisin’s condition improved sufficiently for him to be flown back to his homeland on Saturday for further medical examinations.

It was revealed on Sunday the 30-year-old suffered fractures to the ribs as well as damage to his lungs, hip and non-serious fractures to the spine.

A Swiss-Ski statement read: “The studies at the Lucerne Cantonal Hospital of Saturday evening and today showed that Marc Gisin’s general condition continues to stabilise. He communicates directly with the doctors and his closest relatives but is currently still intubated.

“MRI and CT examinations in the skull area thankfully showed no serious injuries. Very painful for him are several rib fractures on the right, which also resulted in injuries to the lungs.

“Apart from a slightly damaged hip socket, the pelvis is unharmed. Fortunately, the back remained undamaged except for some non-serious fractures to the spine.

“For optimal monitoring and support, Marc Gisin will remain hospitalised for the time being in the intensive care unit.”