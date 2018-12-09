Shiffrin continues super-G form, fourth in all-time World Cup list

American star Mikaela Shiffrin is in her groove in the super-G, following up her first win with a second to move outright fourth all-time.

Mikaela Shiffrin followed up her first super-G win at Lake Louise with another success at St Moritz on Saturday to climb the all-time FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup winners list.

The 23-year-old triumphed in Canada last week to become the seventh female all-event winner, completing the set with the super-G, and she was at it again in Switzerland.

Shiffrin finished in one minute and 11.3 seconds, clear of second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami, to continue her form in a discipline that had previously proven her Achilles heel.

This latest victory – her 47th in World Cup events – sees the American move into outright fourth in the all-time list.

Shiffrin had been tied with former Austrian star Renate Gotschl after last week. She still trails leading compatriot Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and Vreni Schneider (55).

“At Lake Louise, the super-G felt really perfect, with my ski equipment,” she said. “I felt really good with the course, with the inspection.

“I don’t know, everything is just working right now. So that’s awesome. That was SO much fun! Perfect weather and a perfect surface at @stmoritz_ch !!” – @MikaelaShiffrin , on her second consecutive career super-G victory pic.twitter.com/YJpyX1mMut — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 8, 2018

“I knew where I could take speed on the course and I really forgot about the race and everything else. I was just trying to do the very best skiing that I could. It worked, obviously, really well.

“So for this race, I was trying to do the same thing and forget that I won a race and forget that I had expectations, to just do really good skiing on the right line.”

Shiffrin added: “When things are going in a good direction and I’m confident, every race I’m feeling better and better in my skiing. I can go from slalom to super-G to GS [giant slalom] to downhill and it works like that.

“It doesn’t always stay and it’s a tricky balance, so right now I’m just enjoying it. Let’s see what happens.”