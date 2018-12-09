Extreme Sports |

Shiffrin continues super-G form, fourth in all-time World Cup list

American star Mikaela Shiffrin is in her groove in the super-G, following up her first win with a second to move outright fourth all-time.

Mikaela Shiffrin followed up her first super-G win at Lake Louise with another success at St Moritz on Saturday to climb the all-time FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup winners list.

The 23-year-old triumphed in Canada last week to become the seventh female all-event winner, completing the set with the super-G, and she was at it again in Switzerland.

Shiffrin finished in one minute and 11.3 seconds, clear of second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami, to continue her form in a discipline that had previously proven her Achilles heel.

This latest victory – her 47th in World Cup events – sees the American move into outright fourth in the all-time list.

Shiffrin had been tied with former Austrian star Renate Gotschl after last week. She still trails leading compatriot Lindsey Vonn (82), Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and Vreni Schneider (55).

“At Lake Louise, the super-G felt really perfect, with my ski equipment,” she said. “I felt really good with the course, with the inspection.

 

“I knew where I could take speed on the course and I really forgot about the race and everything else. I was just trying to do the very best skiing that I could. It worked, obviously, really well.

“So for this race, I was trying to do the same thing and forget that I won a race and forget that I had expectations, to just do really good skiing on the right line.”

Shiffrin added: “When things are going in a good direction and I’m confident, every race I’m feeling better and better in my skiing. I can go from slalom to super-G to GS [giant slalom] to downhill and it works like that.

“It doesn’t always stay and it’s a tricky balance, so right now I’m just enjoying it. Let’s see what happens.”

 

