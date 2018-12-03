Lake Louise name downhill track after Vonn

Lake Louise has seen 18 FIS Alpine World Cup victories for Lindsey Vonn, leading to organisers naming the downhill run after her.

Lindsey Vonn’s favourite downhill course on the FIS Alpine World Cup schedule will carry her name from next year.

Vonn has won 18 times at Lake Louise in her stunning career but missed this weekend’s event at the Canadian resort after suffering a knee injury in training at Copper Mountain.

The most successful female skier in World Cup history confirmed this week that she would delay her planned retirement at the end of the season so she could have one final race at the venue often dubbed “Lake Lindsey”.

And that last outing on Canadian snow will be on ‘Lake Lindsey Way’ after organisers renamed the track in her honour at an event she watched on FaceTime.

Best FaceTime ever!! The downhill track in Lake Louise is now “Lake Lindsey Way”!!! What an HONOR!!! Thank you SO SO much Charlie and Louise I can’t wait to come back and race on my run next year. @AlpineSkiWC @SkiLouise pic.twitter.com/qkGupvZRd6 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 2, 2018

