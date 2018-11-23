Record-breaking skier Guay quits following team-mate’s crash

Manuel Osborne-Paradis’ crash prompted Canada’s most successful male alpine skier, Erik Guay, to bring forward his retirement.

Erik Guay has retired with immediate effect after his team-mate Manuel Osborne-Paradis suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in a training crash in Lake Louise on Thursday.

Double world champion Guay, Canada’s most successful male alpine skier, was due to quit at the end of the season but decided to walk away after hearing of his compatriot’s accident.

Osborne-Paradis underwent surgery in Calgary following a season-ending accident in his homeland.

Guay, who won five FIS Ski World Cup races and secured 25 podium finishes in a 16-year career, said he is no longer willing to risk suffering serious injuries of his own.

“I’ve been thinking about retiring for a little while now, and I knew it would be my last season on the Tour,” Guay said.

“But after Manny’s accident, I realised that I was no longer willing to take the risk that speed skiing represents. Plus I miss my family more and more when I’m away.”

He added: “I have no regrets. I am very happy with how my career went. I am leaving with amazing memories, and I made amazing friends on the Tour. I will miss it, but I’m excited about the new challenges.”