Extreme E launches impressive Drivers’ Programme for climate change series

Formule E sister series Extreme E has added a world-class Drivers’ Programme for their climate change series after some big names expressed their interest to be a part of the Championship.

The likes of FIA World Rally Championship title Champion Sebastian Ogier, FIA World Rallycross front runners Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin and Timmy Hansen along with former Formula 1 Champion Alain Prost’s son Sacha Prost will all be a part of the Championship starting in 2021 in Greenland.

The founder of Extreme E, Alejandro Agag was optimistic about the impact that the series will have, and the drivers that will be a part of it.

“We have revealed the car, and our first race location, but any good championship needs top driver talent in order to be truly successful,” Agag said.

“This world-class list of drivers, representing the very best male and female talent from multiple disciplines across top-tier motorsport, illustrates Extreme E’s serious sporting credentials. It certainly marks another very important step as we continue the development of our exciting new series,” he continued.

The event will feature electric SUVs being utilised across five remote locations in the world and will include 12 cars going up against each other.

The global voyage aims at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to help save the planet and preserve the environment.

(Image courtesy: Driving.co.uk)