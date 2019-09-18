Jamie Chadwick set to race in Extreme E climate change special

Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick has been confirmed as another entrant in the Formula E sister series Extreme E, which is based on bringing attention to climate change.

BBC Sport report that Chadwick will join Katherine Legge of Great Britain and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky as the three drivers now confirmed for the Extreme E series, which will kick off in Greenland in 2021.

Electric SUVs will be utilised across five remote locations in the world and will include 12 cars going up against each other.

“Racing in incredible locations, raising awareness for climate change… what’s not to love,” Chadwick said when asked to comment on her intention to participate in the series.

Mercedes launch their new Formula E car ahead of their inaugural campaign

“As part of the generation who are needing to be increasingly more aware of our environment, and having grown up in the countryside in England, for me it is more relevant than ever to be raising awareness. It really is a win-win,” Chadwick went on.

If you are wondering what Extreme E is all about, it truly is all about the future, with slick design and a futuristic look to it. Here is what an Extreme E car looks like.

Environmental experts from Cambridge University will also be present to conduct research in locations such as the Himalayas, the Arctic, an island in the Indian Ocean, the Amazon rainforest and desert terrain to possibly restore areas affected by climate change.

(Image courtesy: TopSpeed)