Vlhova claims historic giant slalom gold

Petra Vlhova put her name in the record books as Mikaela Shiffrin could only finish third in the giant slalom in Are.

Petra Vlhova became the first Slovakian to win a FIS Alpine World Ski Championships gold medal with a giant slalom triumph in Are on Thursday.

Vlhova made history when she claimed alpine combined silver last Friday as the first skier from her country to win an individual medal at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old went one better in Sweden, taking the top step of the podium by a margin of 0.14 seconds from Viktoria Rebensburg, with super-G champion Mikaela Shiffrin having to settle for bronze.

Rebensburg clocked 1:01.10 in a shortened first run to lead Vlhova by 0.19secs and the 2010 Olympic champion from Germany looked set to take the title before losing speed late in her second run.

Vlhova made what could have been a costly mistake as she hurtled down for the second time under the lights, but that did not stop her from shunting Shiffrin down to silver before Rebensburg pushed the best female skier in the world into third.

The magnificent Vlhova has secured two World Cup wins in the discipline this year and delivered in the wind on a deteriorating course to put her name in the record books.

Defending champion Tessa Worley of France failed to become the first female skier to win three giant slalom world titles, finishing back in sixth spot.