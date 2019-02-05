Shiffrin claims super-G gold as Vonn crashes out

Lindsey Vonn was unable to finish the penultimate race of her career, which saw Mikaela Shiffrin take gold by 0.02 seconds.

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her first super-G gold medal at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on Tuesday, while Lindsey Vonn crashed out.

Reigning World Cup champion Shiffrin recorded a time of one minute, 4.89 seconds to narrowly beat Sofia Goggia (+0.02secs) and Corinne Suter (+0.05) to the title.

There was no place on the podium for Vonn, however. The American great, who will bring her career to a close after the event in Are, failed to complete her run after clipping a gate while airborne.

Three-time Olympic medallist Vonn landed on her front and slid into the netting at the side of the course, before returning to her feet and skiing to the finish line to a rapturous ovation.

The 34-year-old, who has won 82 World Cup races – four short of Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record – and seven world championships medals, is scheduled to take to the slopes for the final time in her illustrious career for the downhill on Sunday.

Victory provided Shiffrin with her first gold in a speed event, though she acknowledged conditions appeared to have favoured her.

“Yeah, wow – I think that’s what I’m thinking too. It’s really tight, though, it’s like seven hundredths to fourth place. It’s crazy,” she told SVT.

“I think every time I’m coming into the finish at super-G this year I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that worked’. My skiing is feeling good and I’m going aggressive, but I can’t believe that worked.

“We should all just have medals and call it a day because it’s so, so tight. Also, I had still had pretty good light and the girls just after me the light was gone and it’s almost like a different race. I’m a little bit lucky.”