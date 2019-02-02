Shiffrin surpasses Schneider with 56th World Cup win

Annemarie Moser-Proll and Lindsey Vonn are the only women to have won more World Cup races than Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another slalom victory on Saturday, winning in Maribor to move outright third on the all-time list of FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup successes.

Shiffrin equalled Vreni Schneider’s haul of 55 World Cup wins with a shared giant slalom triumph at the same venue 24 hours earlier and now has 56 to her name.

Still only 23, Shiffrin trails only Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and the retiring Lindsey Vonn (82) in terms of all-time wins.

Her victory in the slalom – by a margin of 0.77 seconds from Anna Swenn Larsson – saw the American claim a 13th World Cup win of the season. Schneider is the only woman to have ever bettered that tally, recording 14 victories in the 1988-89 campaign.

Shiffrin has now won 14 of the last 18 World Cup slalom races, including the past three in Maribor.