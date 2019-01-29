Season over for Olympic champion Gisin

Michelle Gisin will need surgery on her right knee after crashing on Saturday, ending her FIS Alpine World Cup season prematurely.

Olympic alpine combined champion Michelle Gisin will miss the FIS Alpine World Championships and the rest of the World Cup season after suffering knee ligament damage in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Gisin – who won gold in Pyeongchang last year – crashed during Saturday's super-G in the German resort, and scans have confirmed she will need surgery on her right knee.

The Swiss ski federation confirmed Gisin had suffered cartilage damage and an anterior cruciate ligament strain in the accident, with the 25-year-old opting for an operation to fix the problem.

"Of course it hurts a lot to prematurely finish the season," said Gisin. "However, I am also aware that I have had no serious injuries requiring surgery over the past eight years.

"I was able to experience so much and have been lucky to stay healthy in much more decisive moments.

"Therefore, it is not so difficult for me to accept this injury and see it as a chance for some quiet time."









In an Instagram post, Gisin added: "It will hurt a lot to see the races from afar but this is the time for other athletes to shine."

The World Championships begin in Are, Sweden on February 5.