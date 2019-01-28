Goggia second again as crashes cut short World Cup downhill

Stephanie Venier won the women’s World Cup downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of the returning Sofia Goggia.

Sofia Goggia had to settle for second place again following an eventful downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, with Stephanie Venier claiming her maiden FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in Germany on Sunday.

Having finished behind Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer in Saturday’s Super-G at the same venue, Goggia was squeezed out for a second successive race on her return to competitive skiing.

The Olympic downhill champion – back in action after breaking a bone in her right ankle while training last October – finished 0.25 seconds behind Venier, with Germany’s Kira Weidle in third place.

The race was marred by several crashes, though, with organisers deciding to cut short proceedings with 10 skiers still yet to get out on the Kandahar course.

Italy’s Federica Sosio was transported by helicopter after suffering a suspected broken leg, while compatriots Federica Brignone and Nicol Delago also failed to finish following accidents.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin did not participate in Garmish – she is scheduled to return in Maribor next weekend.