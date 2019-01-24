Vonn hopeful of sticking to original retirement plans

American great Lindsey Vonn opened up on her latest injury, which she still hopes will not bring forward her retirement.

Lindsey Vonn retains hope that she can overcome her latest injury and will not have to bring forward her retirement.

The American great failed to complete a World Cup super-G race in Cortina d’Ampezzo last Sunday, and said the pain in her knees meant she may have to retire immediately.

Vonn, who had previously stated her intention to call it a day at Lake Louise next season, has undergone tests that showed nerve damage likely caused by an impact injury.

The 34-year-old, who is second behind only Ingemar Stenmark in the combined list of men’s and women’s World Cup wins, conceded she does not know what the immediate future holds, but is working to find a solution to her injury woes.

In a series of Tweets, she wrote: “After a lot of physical therapy and time to clearly think things through, we have come to some conclusions about my knee.

“First, we discovered the reason I had so much pain and muscle shut down in Cortina was due to an impact injury to my peroneal nerve.

“This most likely came from the final jump on the first training run in Cortina, but it’s hard to know for sure.

“After that training run, the pain got progressively worse each day and by Sunday my lower leg was in a lot of pain and my muscles had completely shut down.

“Now that we know the problem the next issue is fixing it. So far we haven’t found a solution and as a result I will not be able to compete in tomorrow’s [Thursday’s] downhill training run.

“However, since this is a new ‘injury’ per say (sic), I remain hopeful that we can fix it. I’m taking things day by day and we will see what happens.

“I know that I might not get the ending to my career that I had hoped for, but if there is a chance, I will take it. Thanks for all of the support you have shown me, it helps keep me going.” ️

