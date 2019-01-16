Incredible Shiffrin makes more World Cup history in Kronplatz

Mikaela Shiffrin has won eight of her last 11 races following a record-breaking first World Cup giant slalom triumph on Italian snow.

Mikaela Shiffrin made more FIS Alpine World Cup history with an emphatic giant slalom victory in Kronplatz on Tuesday.

The American superstar became the first female skier to win at least 10 World Cup races in three different seasons, staying on course to claim a third successive overall title.

Shiffrin has won eight of her last 11 races after clocking one minute, 1.95 seconds in her first run and 1:02.80 in the second to secure her first World Cup giant slalom success in Italy.

Five other women had achieved 10 or more World Cup triumphs in a season twice, but Shiffrin is the only one to do it in three times.

The dominant Shiffrin now has 53 World Cup wins to her name at the age of only 23.

Tessa Worley was 1.21 seconds adrift of Shiffrin to take second place, with Marta Bassino taking third spot in her homeland.

Shiffrin leads Petra Vlhova by 496 points in the overall standings and has a 10-point advantage over Worley in the battle for the giant slalom crown.