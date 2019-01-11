Luitz win at Beaver Creek ruled out for oxygen use

Season leader Marcel Hirscher has been awarded a World Cup win at Beaver Creek after Stefan Luitz was disqualified for oxygen use.

Stefan Luitz’s giant slalom FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup win at Beaver Creek has been struck off after he was disqualified for taking supplemental oxygen.

The German skiier celebrated his first World Cup triumph in the United States last month, but doubt soon surrounded his victory as it was reported to the FIS that Luitz had used oxygen between the first and second runs.

While the use of certain scientific and medical equipment is not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, it does break Article 2.12 of the FIS Anti-Doping Rules.

Luitz has subsequently been disqualified from the December 2 event, the FIS confirmed on Thursday, although that is his only punishment.

Marcel Hirscher, who leads the overall standings this season, inherits the race win from Luitz after finishing second.