Vonn to return in St Anton on Saturday

Lindsey Vonn will make her FIS Alpine World Cup return at St Anton this weekend after months of rehabilitation from a knee ligament sprain.

Vonn has yet to race in the 2018-19 season after suffering her latest injury during a super-G training run at Copper Mountain in November.

That saw her miss downhill events at Lake Louise – her favourite resort – and in turn postpone her impending retirement to ensure she has one more weekend at the Canadian venue.

Vonn was cleared to return to skiing last month and this weekend's super-G and downhill events in Switzerland will see her resume her illustrious career.









Accompanying an Instagram video of her rehab, Vonn posted: "I'm NOT done yet!!!

"It's been a tough six weeks but I'm on skis again and excited to get back in the starting gate. See you in St Anton this weekend."

Vonn sits second on the all-time World Cup victories list with 82, four adrift of record holder Ingemar Stenmark.







