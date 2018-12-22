Shiffrin brings up half-century with record-equalling slalom win

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her slalom domination by matching her childhood hero Marlies Schild’s tally in the discipline.

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-equalling 35th FIS Alpine World Cup slalom win to take her overall tally to 50 in Courchevel on Saturday.

The American sensation won the giant slalom in the French resort on Friday and followed it up with yet another slalom success a day later to go level with her childhood hero Marlies Schild.

While Austrian Schild claimed her 35th win when she 32, two-time overall World Cup champion Shiffrin reached the mark aged just 23 as she continues to dominate the discipline.

Shiffrin has now won 26 of her last 32 World Cup slalom races and has matched the record for a calendar of eight set by Erika Hess and Ingemar Stenmark, also becoming the youngest skier to rack up a half-century of wins across all disciplines.

“I was trying as hard as I could not to focus on that today because it’s so distracting to think about those numbers, it’s always just a mental battle to focus on my skiing,” she said.

“I’m really happy. I don’t know how I snuck away with a win in the first run.”

The Colorado native led after the opening run with a time of 47.70 seconds despite a rare mistake and topped the podium yet again following a second descent of 49.02.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova took second spot ahead of Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter.

Shiffrin now leads Vlhova by a mammoth 501 points in the overall standings and 80 in the battle for the slalom title.