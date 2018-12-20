Impressive Hirscher overhauls Stenmark calendar-year wins record

Victory in the slalom meet at Saalbach-Hinterglemm saw Marcel Hirscher set a new record for World Cup wins in a single calendar year.

Marcel Hirscher became the first skier to record 14 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup victories in a single year with a convincing win in Thursday’s slalom race at Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

The triumph also saw Hirscher move to outright third in the all-time list of World Cup victories with 63, having tied Annemarie Moser-Proll with his success in Monday’s parallel giant slalom in Alta Badia.

Hirscher’s benchmark beats the previous effort by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who twice achieved 13 wins in a single year in 1977 and 1979.

By going past compatriot Moser-Proll, Hirscher is now also the most successful Austrian skier in terms of World Cup wins, and only Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) boast more victories.

Hirscher’s combined time over the two runs of one minute and 54.98 seconds was +0.38secs faster that Loic Meillard, who finished runner-up.