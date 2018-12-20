Impressive Hirscher overhauls Stenmark calendar-year wins record

Victory in the slalom meet at Saalbach-Hinterglemm saw Marcel Hirscher set a new record for World Cup wins in a single calendar year.
Marcel Hirscher became the first skier to record 14 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup victories in a single year with a convincing win in Thursday’s slalom race at Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
The triumph also saw Hirscher move to outright third in the all-time list of World Cup victories with 63, having tied Annemarie Moser-Proll with his success in Monday’s parallel giant slalom in Alta Badia.
Hirscher’s benchmark beats the previous effort by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who twice achieved 13 wins in a single year in 1977 and 1979.
By going past compatriot Moser-Proll, Hirscher is now also the most successful Austrian skier in terms of World Cup wins, and only Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) boast more victories.
— Marcel Hirscher (@MarcelHirscher) December 20, 2018
Hirscher’s combined time over the two runs of one minute and 54.98 seconds was +0.38secs faster that Loic Meillard, who finished runner-up.