Stuhec completes memorable clean sweep at Val Gardena-Groden

After 20 months out with a knee injury, Ilka Stuhec picked up back-to-back FIS Alpine World Cup victories in Val Gardena-Groden.

Ilka Stuhec completed a clean sweep in Val Gardena-Garden on Wednesday to cap a memorable two days for the Slovenian in the FIS Alpine World Cup.

Stuhec was out for 20 months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in a training crash before making her return in Lake Louise in November.

The 28-year-old did not make it to the podium in her first four races back but her fortunes have changed dramatically in Italy, as she picked up her first wins since March 2017 in the downhill and super-G.

Stuhec dominated Tuesday’s downhill to take victory by 0.14 seconds, and she maintained her stunning form heading into the super-G.

Her second triumph in as many days was secured as she stopped the clock after one minute and 31.87secs, forcing Tina Weirather to settle for second place.

“I did not think I would do so well so quickly,” Stuhec said. “I wanted to reach great results right away and it took a while for me to find this freedom and peace inside myself to get ready for the race.

Congrats on your sweep this week , @ilkastuhec!! Inspiring skiing! https://t.co/9BV4KpxgYN — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 19, 2018

“If you believe that you can reach your goals again then you just keep on going and stay motivated.

“I’m really proud of myself that I managed to put it away so fast.”