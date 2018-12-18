Vonn given green light for January return

A knee injury ruled Lindsey Vonn out of the start of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season but she will be back in January.

Lindsey Vonn will return to racing in January after sustaining a bone bruise and lateral collateral ligament sprain in November.

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion was set to retire at the end of the 2018-19 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season but, after the injuries sustained in a super-G crash scuppered her chances of a final appearance at Lake Louise, she scrapped the plan.

Vonn announced her impending return to action in a caption alongside an Instagram video in which she asked Santa Claus to “get rid of her crutches” for Christmas.

The two-time world champion also requested five World Cup victories to take her past Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86.

Vonn wrote: “I met Santa last week and I told him my Christmas wishes… and it looks like I have an early present, I CAN SKI SOON!!!

“I have the green light to race in January!! See, you’re never too old for Santa!”