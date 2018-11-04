Serral dominates, becomes first non-Korean to win the WCS

Joona “Serral” Sotala came into the Starcraft II World Championship Series (WCS) Global Finals as a clear favorite after he went undefeated during the tournament’s opening week. He did not disappoint as he capped off his incredible run by beating Kim “Stats” Dae Yeob, 4-2, in the finals at Blizzcon.

The Finnish Zerg star is now the first-ever non-Korean player to be victorious in the WCS, the biggest tournament in all of competitive SC2.

Serral began his historic run by breezing through the initial group stage and sweeping the likes of Kim “sOs” Yoo Jin and Ju “Zest” Seong Wuk to advance to the tournament’s playoffs. He came surging in with a 3-0 domination of Park “Dark” Ryung Woo in the opening round and then advanced to the grand finals by beating Lee “Rogue” Byung Ryul, 3-1.

Meanwhile, many anticipated an eventual finals showdown between him and Cho “Maru” Seong Ju, currently the second-best player in SC2. That was denied by sOs however, who swept Maru out of the playoffs. Stats then promptly swept sOs in the semifinals to go against Serral in the finals.

Serral became famous for his hyper-efficient and perfectly-timed style of play, able to coordinate attacks or defenses in multiple places all while maximizing his economy. He showed just that in the finals by taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Stats bounced back by taking the next two games, but Serral eventually sealed the deal in a commanding victory in Game 6.

🌅 A NEW ERA DAWNS ‼️ 🇫🇮@ENCE_Serral has TRIUMPHED over history, and the odds, to become the FIRST non-Korean to EVER WIN the world’s 🌏 HARDEST @StarCraft II tournament! 🏆 HE IS YOUR #WCS Global Champion!!! 🏆#esports #BlizzCon pic.twitter.com/ef5JBJ2AT8 — StarCraft Esports (@esportstarcraft) November 4, 2018

Serral’s historic dominance throughout WCS now cements his place as the current best player in SC2.