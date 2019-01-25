An AI has beaten some of the world’s best StarCraft II pro players

In a stunning display of how far artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced, Google’s DeepMind has developed an AI that was able to handily defeat some of the best StarCraft II (SC2) players in the world.

The AI, called AlphaStar, won 10 of 11 matches against the likes of Team Liquid’s Dario “TLO” Wünsch and Grzegorz “MaNa” Komincz in a series of demonstration games.

AlphaStar first took on TLO, a top Zerg player, in a Protoss mirror matchup back in December 12, 2018. While the German pro player is only at Grand Master level when playing as Protoss, the AI still won handily, 5-0, by “using a wide variety of units and build orders.”

“I was surprised by how strong the agent was, AlphaStar takes well-known strategies and turns them on their head. The agent demonstrated strategies I hadn’t thought of before, which means there may still be new ways of playing the game that we haven’t fully explored yet,” said TLO.

After an additional week of training for the AI, AlphaStar then took on MaNa, one of the strongest StarCraft II players and among the 10 strongest Protoss players in the world. Even if the AI played against a pro on tbeir natural race, it still won 5-0 and demonstrated “strong micro and macro-strategic skills.”

“I was impressed to see AlphaStar pull off advanced moves and different strategies across almost every game, using a very human style of gameplay I wouldn’t have expected,” said MaNa.

According to DeepMind, AlphaStar learned how to play SC2 by imitation, first by watching the basic micro and macro-strategies used by players on the game’s matchmaking ladder. Then, that iteration of the AI defeated the game’s built-in “Elite” level AI – around gold level for a human player – in 95% of games. AlphaStar then continued to improve by having different versions of itself play against each other, with each experiencing up to 200 years of real-time SC2 play. For a deep dive into AlphaStar’s inner workings, check out DeepMind’s post about it here.

While all that training surely gave the AI a leg up against human opponents that can only play so much, AlphaStar still had one big advantage: It was able to see all of the parts of the map where it had visibility, while a human player has to manipulate the camera. The DeepMind team tried to mitigate that and the other natural advantages a computer had over a human somewhat, as AlphaStar actually had a slower-than-human reaction time and took fewer actions per minute than the pros.

AlphaStar faced off against MaNa again in a live-streamed competitive match, but this time it had to control the camera as well. The AI ended up losing resoundingly to MaNa as it seemed hampered by having to control camera and not have a full overview of the game, thus it could not execute as fluidly as it did in its previous matches.

“I’ve realised how much my gameplay relies on forcing mistakes and being able to exploit human reactions, so this has put the game in a whole new light for me. We’re all excited to see what comes next,” said MaNa.

Even if AlphaStar won most of its matches by employing a variety of strategies, demonstrating an understanding of stealth and scouting, and knowing when to take fights, some issues with its gameplay was still apparent. For example, it built too many useless units and ran into bottlenecks in some matches, showing that its decision-making was still far from perfect.

Still, the AI won 10 of 11 matches against pro SC2 players. That’s nothing to be scoffed at, it’s a very impressive feat. SC2 is one of the most complex games out there, and DeepMind thinks that “the techniques behind AlphaStar could be useful in solving other problems.”

“One of the great challenges in AI is the number of ways in which systems could go wrong, and StarCraft pros have previously found it easy to beat AI systems by finding inventive ways to provoke these mistakes […] Achieving the highest levels of StarCraft play represents a major breakthrough in one of the most complex video games ever created. We believe that these advances […] represent a step forward in our mission to create intelligent systems,” said DeepMind.

This is not the first time that an AI has attempted to take on professional esports athletes, as OpenAI tried challenged Dota 2 pros during the International 2018 (TI8) last year. They were not as successful as DeepMind however, as their AI defeated a team of semi-pros but faltered against fully-fledged Dota 2 pros competing in TI8.

For replays of AlphaStar’s matches, check here. You can also watch a VOD of the AI’s demonstration matches here.