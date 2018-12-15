Release date, features of PUBG’s new snow map ‘Vikendi’ revealed

The highly-anticipated new snow map for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), called ‘Vikendi,’ is set to go online on December 20 and will include features befitting its highlighted snowy climate.

While the map has been available on the game’s Public Test Servers for some time already, a leak revealed that it will be fully released sooner than what most thought at first.

Once it has been released, the Vikendi map would be available for matchmaking after 24 hours.

Vikendi is a 6×6 km map that has a snowy climate, this affects gameplay by having players leave behind footprints and vehicle tracks on the snow as they travel. While these footprints and tracks won’t stay around forever, they will make it much easier for players to know if opponents passed by an area recently.

Additionally, vehicles will be more difficult to maneuver in snowy and icy areas. Players will find that acceleration on icy terrain will be slow and that they will lose control of a vehicle as they speed up.

To counter this, a snowmobile will be available for players to use. It only has two seats but it performs much better than other vehicles on snowy and icy surfaces.

Players can also get in snowball fights while waiting in the starting area to board the plane. Once they jump off the plane however, a new Parachuting system will let players glide or dive during freefall, with improved animations where they cut the chute before hitting the ground.

The center of the red zone in Vikendi will also spawn outside of the play zone. What’s more, the smaller the play zone is, then the smaller the red zone will be. The first circle of every game will also be smaller than that of other maps and the changes in size for subsequent circles will be less drastic as well.

Vikendi also won’t be exclusive to any platform and will be made available for versions of PUBG on PC, Mobile, PS4, and the Xbox One. This also means that players can now choice to choose from four maps; Miramar, Erangel, Sanhok, and of course Vikendi.

The official Vikendi Survivor Pass will be available starting December 19 and will last for 10 weeks.

Look out for more of our content on PUBG’s new map, Vikendi, soon.