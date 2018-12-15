Optic Gaming owner thinks PUBG will fail as an esport

Following Optic Gaming’s decision to drop its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) team and withdraw from competing in the game, the organization’s owner and CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ‘ Rodriguez, said in his vlog that he thinks PUBG will fail as an esport.

Optic entered PUBG esports in November 2017 with the signing of Why Tempt Fate’s roster, but they released the team back in December 8.

“With the recent news of the [National PUBG League] kicking off in the coming months it has required us to really focus in on the title and where we see it moving in the future, causing us to question our belief not only in the game as a competitive esport but also the formatting and structure of the league itself,” Optic said in their statement on the decision.

While the team stated that they were not satisfied with the direction PUBG was heading towards as an esport, its owner outlined a clearer reason why.

“With the state of PUBG, and the way that it’s not moving fast enough, I feel the same way about PUBG as I almost feel about [H1Z1],” added Rodriguez in his vlog.

He referred to the battle royale game H1Z1 and its competitive league the H1Z1 Pro League, which was shut down due to financial issues back in November.

The league’s management informed the players and the management of each team competing in it that they will suspend its second season and have freed all players from their contracts through text messages.

That move was naturally met with outrage and disappointment from the esports community at large, who feared for the players and other personnel who suddenly lost their jobs.

While they were promised compensation for the league’s sudden dissolution, many of the players still have not received anything from the H1Z1 League organizers.

“I feel bad for everyone in the H1Z1 League, because of the lack of responsibility that the adults didn’t perform. You cannot force something to become something,” Rodriguez said.

The H1Z1 fiasco came off as an eye-opener for many in the industry that not every game has what it takes to become an esport. Rodriguez thinks that the same thing applies for PUBG.

“Unfortunately, […] PUBG is going down the same route a little bit,” he added.

Rodriguez continued that the PUBG league’s lack of communication with the players has been “affecting people in a negative way, when it shouldn’t.”

A similar case for another esport unfolded recently as well, when Blizzard Entertainment suddenly announced it will withdraw support for its MOBA game Heroes of the Storm as an esport.

A lack of communication between Blizzard and the players before the developer made its announcement was noted as well.

As for PUBG’s esports aspirations, the similarity it shares with the now-defunct H1Z1 Pro League that Rodriguez pointed out is worthy of consideration.

H1Z1 suffered from financial issues largely due to very low interest in it, both as an esport and a casual game.

While PUBG is far from such dire straits, there are legitimate concerns that the oversaturation of the battle royale genre will hinder its development as an esport.

The game has long faced stiff competition from its much more famous rival, Fortnite: Battle Royale, but the rise of other battle royale games such as Call of Duty‘s Blackout and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive‘s Danger Zone may spell more problems.

All things considered, it seems the battle royale genre has still yet to prove itself capable of fostering a successful esports scene. While it may be too early to tell if PUBG or the other games in its genre are doomed to fail in their esports aspirations, Rodriguez and Optic Gaming have already made up their minds.