PUBG pro player faces one year ban after using cheats

Professional PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) player Dakota ‘Exko’ MacLeod was given a one-year ban from participating in all esports competitions after he was found using unauthorized programs to cheat in the past.

Evidence that pointed towards the fact that Exko cheated using the aforementioned programs were made public by the PUBG community on November 30.

Competitive Ruling: Dakota “Exko” MacLeod pic.twitter.com/oEqM4RxC9i — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) December 7, 2018

It took some time for PUBG Esports to respond to the reports, but they wanted to take the time to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Our investigation revealed conclusive evidence that Dakota owned two accounts which were banned for the use of an unauthorized program in early 2018,” PUBG Esports said.

PUBG Esports said that they contacted Exko directly and that he admitted to using the cheats prior to April this year on both the accounts he was accused for. They added that Exko “has cooperated fully with [their] investigation.”

While there was speculation that Exko also cheated during the 2018 PGI Qualifiers and the PGI LAN events in Burbank and Berlin, there was no evidence found to support such claims. Nevertheless, there was enough evidence that he cheated elsewhere for PUBG Esports to land him with a hefty ban.

Exko’s ban comes prior to the 2019 PUBG competitive season and while he is still a free agent. There is no doubt that his use of cheats, and subsequent banning, will surely impede on his career, even if some believe that the one-year ban was too light of a punishment.

PUBG Esports has made it clear that in the future, professional players who have been using cheats will face a minimum of a one year ban that can even progress a to lifetime ban depending on the severity.

The bans will start from the date of completion of an official investigation, thus Exko has been banned from December 7, 2018 to December 8, 2018.