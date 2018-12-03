Optic Gaming to drop its PUBG squad, cites doubts over game’s future as an esport

Optic Gaming, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, will be dropping its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) team, citing doubts over the structure of the National PUBG League (NPL) and the game’s future as an esport itself.

In a statement posted on the organization’s subreddit, Optic said they will formally release their PUBG team after the GLL Finals on December 8.

The announcement came shortly after details of details for the NPL and the upcoming 2019 season for PUBG esports.

“With the recent news of the NPL kicking off in the coming months it has required us to really focus in on the title and where we see it moving in the future, causing us to question our belief not only in the game as a competitive esport but also the formatting and structure of the league itself,” Optic said in their statement.

Optic entered PUBG esports in November 2017 with the signing of Why Tempt Fate’s roster.

“We want to stress that this decision is strictly one about the game itself and not a reflection of the team as a whole or the individuals who make up the roster. […] These are great competitors and more importantly great people, we were fortunate to have them represent Optic,” the organization added.

Nonetheless, Optic said that they will “continue to keep an eye on the PUBG space and constantly be evaluating the game and league as it develops.”

“Should our opinion and beliefs change, we very well could see OpTic once again fighting it out in Pochinki in the future,” they added.