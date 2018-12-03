PUBG Mobile: Most underrated loot spots in Sanhok

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game. Everybody knows the major loot spots in the game by now (if you don’t then check this out). These spots do give you the best loot but it could be risky since a lot of players tend to jump there. Instead of going to those places, you can choose a safer location which has a low-risk high-reward potential. Here are the most underrated loot spots in Sanhok

Cave

A small place with a ton of loot. They can be easily spotted and you can quickly move to other places after the cave. It’s a great place to take cover in due to the tunnel present inside. You can find the optimal loot here but sometimes it might not be enough for the whole squad.

Bhan

This area is located in the middle of popular areas like Paradise Resort, Bootcamp, and Kampong. It is usually uncontested due to people landing on the priority locations around the place. It’s easy to loot and then you can camp the places around it to get even more.

Mongnai

An underrated loot spot where you can easily find the optimal loot. It’s in the corner of the map so people usually avoid the place. It has no structures, just a bunch of trees so the loot is easy to spot. Since Sanhok is a smaller map you can easily move to a safe zone without much trouble. The loot is usually enough for the entire squad.

Buildings near Camp Alpha

Camp Alpha is a high priority place. It’s always risky to land there so instead you could go to the buildings near it. There are tons of buildings so you are bound to get decent loot. The looting process might be a little tedious but it’s safer and you can easily converge to Camp Alpha after that.