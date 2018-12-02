PUBG Mobile to collaborate with Resident Evil 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile will be teaming up with the latest release in the popular third-person shooter game series Resident Evil 2 for a special collaboration. While there have been no detailed announcements yet, the PUBG Mobile Twitter page tweeted that something exciting is on its way:

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

The classic battle royale game is no stranger to collaborations with other pop culture entities, as PUBG’s PC and Xbox versions have recently featured characters from the DC Comics film ‘Suicide Squad.’ Judging from the game’s previous collaborations, we can expect that Resident Evil skins will be available for players to try out. However, judging from how PUBG Mobile has been hyping the announcement, something bigger might be in store for players.

PUBG has been ramping up its activity lately, as the game has recently announced a port to the PS4 coming early this month. The game has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity as of late, even as it continues to contend with other battle royale games such as Fortnite: Battle Royale and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s new ‘Blackout’ battle royale mode. The expansion of PUBG into practically all available gaming platforms seems to send the message that the game is still a major player in the scene, and collaborations with other popular titles such as Resident Evil can only boost its efforts.