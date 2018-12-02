PUBG to be released on the PS4 on December 7

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), one of the biggest battle royale games in the world, will soon be expanding to a different platform as the game will be released on the Playstation 4 on December 7.

The new PS4 release will come with all three maps, namely Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, available at the start alongside a new winter map that will be coming later in the month. Custom matches, event mode, trophies, a ranked system and “much, much more” will also come with the PUBG’s PS4 release.

The base game, available in either disk or digital edition, has been priced at $30. There will also be Survivor’s and Champion’s Digital Editions available. Both will have the base game, a Vikendi Event Pass, and 20,000 BP included and the former will come with a 2,300 G-Coin Pack for $50 while the latter goes with a 6,000 G-Coin Pack for $60. All editions are already available for pre-order.

PUBG was first released for the PC and Xbox One back in December 2017 and was followed by a mobile version in March 2018. The game’s impending release for the PS4 has been previously the subject of rumors, with many believing that PS4 manufacturer Sony wanted the game’s previous performance issues on the Xbox sorted before releasing it on their platform.