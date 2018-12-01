PUBG Mobile: Most underrated loot spots in Miramar

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game. Everybody knows the major loot spots in the game by now (if you don’t then check this out). These spots do give you the best loot but it could be risky since a lot of players tend to jump there. Instead of going to those places, you can choose a safer location which has a low-risk high-reward potential. Here are the most underrated loot spots in Miramar:

Power Grid

This place is right between popular areas such as Pecado and San Martin and it is generally inside the safe zone due to its geographical location. It is also usually uncontested due to other high priority locations near it. You can get decent loot around here and if you are lucky enough you will get some top loot.

Prison

The reason why people avoid this place is due to its geographical location as it’s in the extreme corner of the map and most of the time it will be out of the play zone. If we set that aside, then Prison will be a fantastic location to land on. It has all the best loot available which is easily enough for an entire squad. There are vehicles available near it too so if you are away from the safe zone it’s not like it’s the end of the world.

Cemetery

The loot is scattered around this place so you might have to search a while for the optimal loot. However, the they are easy to spot on the graves which makes the overall process quick. You can get decent loot here but it is sometimes not enough for the entire squad. However, due to its geographical location, you can easily move to other places from here for the complete loot.

Extra Islands

This place has no name and rarely do people go here. You can either directly land here if it is close to the safe zone or take a boat there. It will mostly never be contested since it’s so far away. You can easily get the optimal loot here without any trouble. Just beware of the zone and you should be fine.