PUBG Mobile: Most underrated loot spots in Erangel

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game. Everybody knows the major loot spots in the game by now (if you don’t then check this out). These spots do give you the best loot but it could be risky since a lot of players tend to jump there. Instead of going to those places, you can choose a safer location which has a low-risk high-reward potential. Here are the most underrated loot spots in Erangel:

Ferry Pier

This place is near the ocean so you don’t have to worry about enemies coming from all directions (in most cases). It has tons of buildings which provide enough loot for an entire squad. The looting process is a little bit tedious but is worth it if you want to play passively. If you want to travel, there are boats and vehicles available here as well.

Farm

This is a small congested area filled with buildings and you can get pretty decent loot here in a short period of time. If you are lucky enough, you can get the flare gun or other big guns here. The Farm is a safe bet if you want to avoid a lot of action but still want to get the top loot.

Mylta Power (Secondary plant)

Mylta Power, without a doubt, is one of the best loot spots in the game. However, due to the same reason, it attracts a lot of players. Landing there could be a risky option, so instead of going to the main plant landing in the smaller plant could be the better alternative. It is filled with top loot and tons of resources. You can easily loot the place in a short period since there is only one building.

Mansion

The Mansion is not only an underrated loot spot but is also a top one. It has all the best stuff available which can be easily looted since the area is small. The loot is more than enough for an entire squad. You can easily get the level 3 stuff and the big guns here.