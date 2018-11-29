PUBG Mobile: Where to find the best loot in Sanhok

If you want to do well in PUBG Mobile you need to know which places are worth more than the others, as the loot you will find will make or break your game. We’re here to help you with that, so here are the best loot spots in Sanhok:

Paradise Resort

This place is literally Paradise on the map as it is filled with all the best loot available. You can easily find level 3 stuff and multiple guns lying around and the loot available is easily enough for an entire squad. There is only one large structure in the area so it’s easy to spot the loot as well.

The area is right in the middle of the map so landing in Paradise Resort might be risky.

Docks

An underrated loot spot, Docks definitely is a worthy place to land in. It is similar to Georgopol and Novorepnoye from Erangel in that it’s filled with large containers in which most of the loot is present. The loot is easy to spot and it’s enough for a complete squad. The only issue is that the place is at the extreme corner of the map so it gets tricky to get there sometimes.

The Cave

The Cave is another underrated loot spot, with decent loot which is enough to fill out a squad. The place is neatly hidden which makes the looting process safer. It is connected to both the mainland and the ocean too so you always have an escape route.

The major problem with the Cave is that you might not find a lot of resources or the best guns there since the area is pretty small.

Bootcamp

This area is filled with tons of buildings so you are bound to get good loot here. The level 3 stuff is easy to find and you can often get the Flare Gun too. Since the place is right in the middle of the map, many players tend to jump here so be cautious. Since players usually camp in this place as well, you need to be on your toes if you land and look for loot here.

If you manage to come out alive of Bootcamp rest assured that the remainder of the journey will be easier.

Camp Alpha

This place is similar to Bootcamp since it has a lot of structures. The looting process is a little bit tedious but if you search thoroughly you will get good loot. You can get enough for an entire squad too so if you land here you don’t have to look anywhere else.

This place is sometimes far away from the safe zone due to its geographical location but since Sanhok is a small map reaching the safe zone shouldn’t be an issue.