PUBG Mobile: Where to find the best loot in Miramar

If you want to do well in PUBG Mobile you need to know which places are worth more than the others, as the loot you will find will make or break your game. We’re here to help you with that, so here are the best loot spots in Miramar:

Water Treatment

This place is right in the middle of the map so there is a high chance that it’s inside the playzone. It is not too big so it’s easy to loot. You can quickly loot the place and move to the next objective. Though it may provide enough loot for an entire squad, it does sometimes lack the best guns.

Major Cities (Los Leones, El Pozo and Monte Nuevo etc)

There are plenty of buildings around for optimal loot. However, these cities are extremely big in size and you might have to roam a lot to get the perfect loot. Since the major cities have the best loot it attracts the most number of players so stay on your toes if ever you land here.

Prison

The place is in the extreme corner of the map so landing here might be risky since it will be far away from the Playzone most of the time. The place usually consists of level 3 stuff as well as the top guns. The Prison is easy to loot since you don’t have to search around a lot for the loot.

Hacienda del Patron

If you like a lot of action then Hacienda del Patron is the right place. It’s right in the middle and has some of the best loot around and you don’t have to search for too long to get the optimal loot. The problem, however, is that many players tend to jump here so unless you are ready to play Russian Roulette here, you should probably skip this place.

Minor Cities (Pecado, Impala and Bendita etc)

Similar to every map, if you want to avoid combat and want to play passively, minor cities are the way to go. They usually have enough loot for an entire squad, but the only major issue is that you might not get the best guns. These places can be looted quickly which also gives you more time to play with.