PUBG Mobile: Where to find the best loot in Erangel

If you want to do well in PUBG Mobile you need to know which places are worth more than the others, as the loot you will find will make or break your game. We’re here to help you with that, so here are the best loot spots in Erangel:

Military Base

The Military Base has some of the best loots around as you can easily find level 3 stuff around here. There are plenty of good guns in this place which can easily deck out an entire squad. The place is at the farthest corner of the map so sometimes its risky to land here since it could be far away from Playzone.

Big Cities (Georgopol, Novorepnoye, Pochinki, Yasnaya Polyana)

All the major cities are filled with plenty of buildings. There is enough loot here that will easily suffice for your whole squad. You might have to search a little bit for the best loot but it’s easily doable. If the major cities fall well within the plane range it is sure to attract plenty of other players however.

Places like Georgpol and Novorepnoye will give you some of the best loot in the shortest time. Flare guns are common to both these places and all the loot can easily be spotted. The main problem is that many people usually jump down to these places due to the sheer amount of good loot that can be found there. So if you are not a fan of heavy combat during the early stages of the game you might wanna skip looting the big cities.

Mylta Power

Another place where the loot is easy to spot. The green building harbor most of the loot while the sheds near the main building are filled with decent ones. The place is at the extreme corner of the map so it can get tricky to go there at times.

Small Cities (Gatka, Rozhok, Severny, and Lipovka etc )

If you want to avoid action and be safe while looting, small cities are the way to go. Although people do land here its nothing compared to something like Pochinki. It might take some time to get the optimal loot but it’s safer and will allow you to progress deeper into the game with better loot and minimal enemy encounters.