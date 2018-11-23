PUBG Mobile: Best weapons in the game

PUBG Mobile provides a plethora of guns for players to shoot the hell out of each other with. You can pick a different weapon for different situations or stick to a single gun and master it. Nevertheless, there are some guns that are just far and awat better than the rest. So, here are the best guns in the game:

Groza

Groza is one of the best guns if used right. The assault rifle packs quite the punch and can change the course of a game by itself. The gun uses 7.62 bullets and is exclusive to Airdrops. It has high recoil which could be problematic if you are used to automatic mode. But if you can control the recoil, it just might be the perfect gun for you.

AWM

The only gun in the game that can kill a player with a level 3 helmet with a headshot. The AWM has the most damage out of any gun in the game. This bolt action sniper rifle is Airdrop exclusive, however so always be on the lookout for it. It uses its custom chambered magnum bullets which are also exclusive to Airdrops.

M24

Similar to the AWM, this is another beast of a bolt action sniper rifle. The gun can kill anyone with a headshot (up to those wearing a level 2 helmet). The best thing about it however is that the gun can be found across the map. It uses the basic 7.62 bullets which are also easy to find.

SKS

Many people shy away from this gun due to it being a little too hard to control. Its damage is between that of the AR and the SR and the it also has a high recoil. However, you can carry the SKS as your primary gun if you are good at controlling recoils. It uses the standard 7.62 bullets.

M416

This versatile gun is one of the most preferred ones in the game. This is mainly due to it being decent in every department. It has a low recoil when fully decked out while still dishing out considerable damage. It is very stable and good for beginners. The gun uses the standard 5.56 bullets.

AKM

The AKM has a high recoil but it has the most damage out of any non-Airdrop Assault Riffle. The gun uses the 7.62 bullets and can shred enemies in a second. It is very effective in close quarters and is, more importantly, easily available around the map.