3 reasons why you should play PUBG over Fortnite

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most successful titles out there. Since its release back in 2016 the game has become a prominent title in the battle royale genre.

Though it’s immensely popular it’s still fighting with Fortnite for the top spot and while it depends on the preference of each individual, here are the 3 reasons why I think you should play PUBG over Fortnite.

A more realistic angle to the game

One of the major differences between both the games is that PUBG has a more realistic look to it. The combat experience is more real and suits hardcore gaming. It has more complex shooting mechanics similar to real life where several factors matter for a good shot. Fortnite, on the other hand, has a more cartoonishly themed gameplay which really doesn’t feel like real combat.

The availability of more maps

Let’s be honest, playing a single map repeatedly gets boring after a while. This is why PUBG has released three maps over the course of the period that Fortnite has still been running on a single default map. Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok are the three available in PUBG, and each is provided with a different flavor. If you like fast-paced action Sanhok might suit you while if you are sniper guy Miramar might be better. You have the option to switch between different maps for a completely new experience. A new snow map is also rumored to be coming to live servers soon.

Bigger maps with vehicles

PUBG maps are way bigger and it takes time to explore them. There are big towns, buildings, and secret basements across the map. You can go to a big city for good loot or explore several small structures for it. Vehicles help you in getting from one point to another as the map is simply too big to walk around. There are a wide variety of vehicles available from boats to motorbikes.

Despite Fortnite having the bigger player base right now, PUBG is still going strong. The devs at PUBG Corp are continuously working to deliver a better experience and huge things can be expected from the game in future.