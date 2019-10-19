Fnatic sign Indian PUBG mobile team XSpark

Esports organisation Fnatic have signed Indian PUBG mobile team XSpark, which marks their entry into Indian Esport circle.

One of the leading PUBG mobile teams in India, XSpark has Sc0utOP, Ronak, Owais, InYoDream and Paritosh in their team. Fnatic’s Chief Gaming Officer, Patrik Sattermon revealed it has been their dream to enter India and that they’ve been exploring the market for quite some time.

“It’s been a long term dream and goal to enter India. We’ve been exploring the market as well as meeting with players, organizations and game developers to understand how the market is moving and where the opportunities lie,” Sattermon said while in conversation with AFK Gaming.

“With Team X and PUBG Mobile we have a great opportunity as they are a pro team, who are not just the best in India but also are international contenders.

“For the initial months, we’ll focus on the sports side and content. Over time, we are looking to set up a gaming facility and staff up so that all the fans and gamers in India can get the full Fnatic experience that they deserve, in terms of products, experiences and of course content.

“We are delighted to be here. It’s been a long journey but I think we’ve found the perfect opportunity to engage and learn from a thriving esport community that we are happy to be part of,” he added.

Image Courtesy: Fnatic Instagram