Reports: PUBG Mobile set to introduce its own gaming phone

PUBG Mobile took mobile gaming to new heights when it recorded 400 million downloads last week. The developers are now reportedly keen on launching their own smartphone specifically designed for the game.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Tencent – the parent company- is looking for opportunities to introduce their own smartphone. This decision was inspired by the growing popularity of the game all across the world.

Tencent screened through several manufacturers including ASUS and Xioami in order to find a partner for this venture. If rumours are to be believed, Tencent has signed a deal with ASUS. It is expected that the latter’s gaming phone ROG will soon see its sequel arriving in the market. Thus, it is possible that Tencent’s long-time plan of launching their own smartphones will be officially announced in July.

The smartphone is expected to hit the shelves towards the end of 2019. The phone will reportedly have a Qualcomm processor and extended features to help increase the efficiency in the gameplay. ASUS will also look to add more features in ROG 2 to ensure it enjoys the same, if not more, success in the gaming market.

PUBG Mobile and Asus have not yet confirmed any of the details. It seems that both brands will share the name in the product. Since the users are expected to move to 5G service soon, it will be a massive leap for Tencent. This deal may also put the Chinese gaming giant far ahead from its competitors.

* More details to follow