PUBG Mobile records 400 million downloads worldwide

Alongside the brand new updates introduced in PUBG Mobile, the popular mobile game is once again topping the headlines by conquering yet another milestone. As of this writing, it has reached 400 million downloads across Android and iOS platforms.

As per the reports, PUBG Mobile earned $146 million worldwide barring China last month. The game’s friendlier version ‘Game for Peace’ is also expected to earn huge revenue for Tencent in China.

Ever since it’s release, PUBG has enjoyed an immense amount of success across all markets. It broke seven Guinness World records last year including “Most actively played game on Steam’ and ‘Fastest time to sell 1 million units for a Steam Early Access game’.

It also overtook DOTA in terms of Steam’s concurrent players’ record and went onto reach the 200 million figure in that race. Considering its previous acquaintances with such statistics, it is not difficult to fathom the growing popularity of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played Mobile games in the world. With the mobile version of the game, PUBG easily defeated Fortnite in terms of the overall player count. It is expected to face challenges against Call of Duty Mobile once the latter rolls out the final version for the players. It will be interesting to see how PUBG counters their upcoming competition in the future. But for now, it is certainly ruling all record books.