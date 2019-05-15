PUBG Mobile: 6 Celebrities who are hooked to the game

PUBG Mobile enjoys an incredible amount of success across the globe. The game got millions hooked on to their mobile screens in their quest for the ‘Chicken Dinner’. Believe it or not, there is a long list of celebrities who also found themselves addicted to the massively popular online game.

Back in December 2018, PUBG Mobile registered 0ver 200 million users. It also won the title of ‘the best game of the year’ on Google Play. PUBG Mobile continues to justify its popularity with engaging features introduced in the gameplay throughout different seasons. Thus, it should not be a surprise that several celebrities also tried their hand at the survival game and got addicted to it.

From International Sportspersons to globally famous actors, PUBG Mobile has fans spawning from multiple industries. Here are a few popular personalities you didn’t know were addicted to the game.

Neymar Jr.

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr’s fascination with games is not a piece of news. The player is also a huge fan of PUBG mobile and regularly plays the game. His love for the game went public via one of his social media posts.

Red Bull had sent a gift package to the PSG star player that comprised of several customised PUBG goodies. The gift also included a Frying Pan that was signed by the game’s creator, Brenden Greene, The latter was also for a server by Neymar.

2. MS Dhoni

Indian Cricket legend MS Dhoni is yet another sportspersons who happens to be extremely good at PUBG Mobile. As per the reports, Indian Cricket team member Kuldeep Yadav revealed the not-so-secret PUBG addiction of Dhoni in an interview with ESPN. He went on to reveal that Dhoni along with Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kedar Jadhav are the best PUBG Mobile players in the Indian cricket squad

3. Demetrious Johnson



Our next athlete on the list is MMA fighter, Demetrious Johnson. Johnson has been actively streaming his PUBG matches for quite some time. He even went on to challenge Conor McGregor for a match in PUBG. On being asked if he is confident about winning, he said, “I f***ing better be able to.”

He also went on to participate in Uproar’s The Golden Chicken and continues to stream PUBG videos on his Twitch channel. “I’ve never done a live stream of me fighting in the UFC or training or anything like that but I have live streamed before going over to the arena to fight”, said the pound-for-pound fighter on his recent fondness of the game and balancing it against MMA.

4. Deadmau5

World-renowned EDM artist Joel Thomas Zimmerman aka Deadmau5 is yet another Superstar who loves to play PUBG Mobile. He participated in duo match alongside the famous Cloud 9 streamer, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. The particular game may not have borne the best results for the celebrated musician but that did not stop him from playing the game even more.

If the reports are to be believed, Deadmau5 owns a high-end PC for gaming purposes and spends hours playing PUBG Mobile.

5. Terry Crews

One of Hollywood’s most kind personalities and talented actor Terry Crews is extremely good at PUBG Mobile. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor teams up with his son Isaiah to play PUBG on his PC. He stated that the game has replaced Overwatch as the duo’s favourite game.

“Our favourite was Overwatch at first, we loved Overwatch, we still love it. But then we got into PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. PUBG? Holy cow, we can’t get enough. You know what? It’s a safe way to do paintball. You are literally in this world and then they start closing the battlefield around you, and people are trying to kill you—my son and I have been having so much fun on PUBG that right now that’s my go-to game”, said Crews in an interview with PC Gamer.

6. Post Malone

American music artist Post Malone is also a fan of PUBG. He also streams his matches live on Twitch and has a dedicated fan following comprised of more than 30k viewers. In fact, the ‘Sunflower singer admitted that it was PUBG which prompted him to switch to PC for gaming. Since then, the star has been regular at playing the free-for-all Battle Royale and often teams up with several individuals.