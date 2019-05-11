PUBG Mobile Baahubali Skin: How to get ‘The Great Indian Warrior’ outfit

PUBG Mobile recently introduced The Great Indian Warrior Outfit in the game. Owing to the massive popularity of the game in India, this skin is based on an Indian pop-culture icon, Baahubali. The PUBG Mobile Baahubali Skin is now available for all the users.

Who is Baahubali?

Baahubali is a fictional character in the movie series that goes by the same name. Released in two parts, Baahubali is one of the biggest movies in Indian cinematic history.

The first part, ‘Baahubali- the Beginning’ is the seventh highest grossing Indian movie with a total collection of ₹650 crore (US$101 million). on worldwide box office. Its sequel, ‘Baahubali- the Conclusion’ broke all records to become the second highest grossing Indian movie of all time with a total collection of ₹1,810 crore (US$278 million) worldwide.

Despite being a Telugu movie, Baahubali was dubbed in several languages and released across international boundaries. The franchise boasts of a huge fanbase which will be excited to welcome the figure in one of India’s most popular mobile game.

How to get Baahubali Skin in PUBG Mobile?

Titled as the ‘The Great Indian Warrior outfit’, the PUBG Mobile Baahubali skin has an armour, cuffs and accompanying bottom-wear — completing the royal look. The outfit is also accompanied by a majestic headgear which is available separately. PUBG was successful in recreating the look with a striking resemblance to the character in the movie.

The outfit is available in the ‘Shop’ section. The headgear is available for 300 UC whereas the entire outfit can be purchased for 900 UC. The gamers who purchase the entire outfit before May 15 will receive a 25% discount. Interestingly, that day is also being speculated as the last day of Season 6.

This isn’t the first time when PUBG has introduced an Indian movie-themed outfit in the game. Back in the day, they also included outfits to promote Bollywood movie, R.A.W. The Indian market is largely influenced by the movies which account for such epic crossovers, time to time.